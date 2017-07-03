See what people are talking about #BBNaija’s Gifty hairdo

One of the drama queens from the Big Brother Naija house, Gifty Powers has been caught hands down in another attention-seeking act. The fast growing sultry screen diva and Ex Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate and actress showed off her new look, a white coloured short braids. Her followers on Instagram who apparently did not …

The post See what people are talking about #BBNaija’s Gifty hairdo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

