See Wizkid’s LASU Result Showing Carry Overs

Wizkid’s LASU result has been leaked. This is coming after the social media war between him and his counterpart, Davido So, some folks have gone too far by digging up Wizkid’s Lasu Result, which shows he had a poor semester in the University before heading to Lead City University, a Private University in Ibadan, Oyo …

The post See Wizkid’s LASU Result Showing Carry Overs appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

