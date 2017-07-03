Pages Navigation Menu

SegWit2x Beta Protocol and new UAHF Proposal Have Been Released

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Bitcoin

Bitcoin enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on SegWit2x. This scaling proposal now finally has a beta protocol, which was introduced on Saturday. It is evident the team still plans to go ahead with their user-activated hard fork. At the same time, a new UAHF proposal is making the rounds, known as Bitcoin ABC. It … Continue reading SegWit2x Beta Protocol and new UAHF Proposal Have Been Released

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

