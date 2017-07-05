Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sekibo raises alarm over attempt to frustrate appeal

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATOR George Sekibo representing Rivers East senatorial district yesterday raised the alarm over attempt to frustrate his right to appeal the ruling of the Rivers State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, which sacked him last Wednesday. He said over a week now that the ruling took place, his lawyers were […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.