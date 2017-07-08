Selfies are unhealthy for children – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Selfies are unhealthy for children
Vanguard
Parents should not encourage their children to take selfies, a leading psychologist has cautioned. Elie Godsi said youngsters must be allowed to play outdoors to escape from the “sedentary world” of mobile phones, computers and TV screens, according to …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!