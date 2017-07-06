Senate approves NYSC for Open University graduates

The Senate has approved the National Youth Service Corps scheme for graduates of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) The approval followed the passage of the National Open University of Nigeria Bill sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund Sen. Jibrin Barau during Thursday’s plenary. According to him, the Bill seeks…

The post Senate approves NYSC for Open University graduates appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

