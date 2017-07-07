Pages Navigation Menu

Senate approves NYSC, Law School for NOUN graduates

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

SENATE yesterday approved participation in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and Nigerian Law School for graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, by passing for third reading the National Open University of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017. Since establishment of NOUN, all its graduates, regardless of their ages, had been denied participation […]

