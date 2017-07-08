Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate by-election peaceful in Osun

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

By Gbenro Adesina The on-going by-election to fill the seat of the Osun West Senatorial District has a witnessed large turnout and is peaceful as at the time of filing this report. The seat became vacant as a result of the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke of the All Progressive Congress, APC in April. The election being managed by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is currently being held in 10 local governments:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.