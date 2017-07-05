Pages Navigation Menu

Senate calls for investigation into N726 billion East West Road contract

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate has expressed concern over non-completion of East West Road construction awarded for N726 billion after eleven years despite its importance to the nation’s economic base. In a motion sponsored by Senator George Thompson Sekibo representing Rivers East Senatorial district, he recalled that the road which was awarded in 2006 by late President Musa […]

