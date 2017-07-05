Senate calls for investigation into N726 billion East West Road contract

The Senate has expressed concern over non-completion of East West Road construction awarded for N726 billion after eleven years despite its importance to the nation’s economic base. In a motion sponsored by Senator George Thompson Sekibo representing Rivers East Senatorial district, he recalled that the road which was awarded in 2006 by late President Musa […]

Senate calls for investigation into N726 billion East West Road contract

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

