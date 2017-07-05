Pages Navigation Menu

Senate lacks power to direct Osinbajo to remove Magu – Sagay

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has said the Senate lacked powers to direct Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to remove the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu. He said this on Tuesday in reaction to the threat by the Senate to suspend all confirmation […]

