Senate lacks power to direct Osinbajo to remove Magu – Sagay

The Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has said the Senate lacked powers to direct Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to remove the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu. He said this on Tuesday in reaction to the threat by the Senate to suspend all confirmation […]

Senate lacks power to direct Osinbajo to remove Magu – Sagay

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

