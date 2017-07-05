Senate moves to declare Saraki Nigeria’s president and it has got people talking

Senate President, Bukola Saraki was the number one trending topic on Twitter NG at some point yesterday and he was trending for two (similar) reasons. Senators on Tuesday had tried to declare him as president of the nation. Senator Eyinanya Abaribe (Abia South), raised a motion that since President Muhammadu Buhari is on medical leave, and …

The post Senate moves to declare Saraki Nigeria’s president and it has got people talking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

