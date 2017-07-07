Senate not vested with power to remove Magu, says Falana

ACTIVIST lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has said that the Senate lacked the power to confirm or approve any person appointed by the President to hold office in an acting capacity.

He advised the presidency to ignore the resolution of the Senate on the removal Magu.

According to him, the Senate’s resolution on Magu’s continued stay in office in acting capacity was illegal.

He recalled: “Mr. Ibrahim Magu was appointed as Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in November 2015 by President Mohammadu Buhari.

“The appointment was made by the President sequel to section 171 (1) of the Constitution. After Mr. Magu had acted in that capacity for over a year the Senate refused to confirm his appointment as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC. However, as President Buhari was satisfied with the performance of Mr. Magu he decided to retain him as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC.

“A couple of days ago, the Senate revisited the matter. In a rather bizarre move the Senate decided to combine legislative powers with executive functions by passing a resolution which purportedly directed the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN to remove Mr. Magu from the post of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC forthwith.

“The resolution of the Senate was alleged to have been anchored on Section 2(3) of the EFCC Act which provides as follows:

The Chairman and members of the Commission other than ex-officio members shall be appointed by the President and the appointment shall be subject to confirmation of the Senate.”

But in a statement yesterday entitled: “The illegality of Senate Resolution on Mr. Ibrahim Magu!”, Falana said the action of the senate constitutes an affront to section 171 (1) of the Constitution.

He said the Senate ought to have known from the clear and unambiguous provision of Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act that the it has not been vested with the power to confirm or approve any person appointed by the President to hold office in an acting capacity before passing its resolution.

He said: “To that extent, the resolution of the Senate constitutes an affront to Section 171 (1) of the Constitution which stipulates that Power to appoint persons to hold or act in the offices to which this section applies to remove persons so appointed from any such office shall vest in the President”.

He listed the offices in this category to include: Head of Service; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra-ministerial departments.

The statement reads: “It is further submitted that Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act relied upon Senate to justify the confirmation of the Chairman of the EFCC is inconsistent with Section 171 (2) of the Constitution.

“Indeed, of all the positions listed in subsection 2 of the Constitution it is only in the appointments of ambassadors and high commissioners made by the President which require the confirmation of the Senate. See Section 171(4) thereof.

“Since the EFCC is an extra ministerial department of the Federal Government the appointment of its chairman does not require the confirmation of the Senate. In other words, Section 2 (3) of the EFCC Act is inconsistent with section 171 (2) of the Constitution. To that extent, the resolution of the Senate based on the EFCC Act is an exercise in futility.”

He noted, however, that neither the Presidency nor the Senate has deemed to seek interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Constitution from the Supreme Court the power of the President of the Republic to make certain appointments without the confirmation of the Senate had been challenged.

To buttress his position, he cited Festus Keyamo’s suit versus the President and four others in which the plaintiff challenged the appointment of service chiefs without the confirmation of the Senate.

He said: “The trial court set aside the appointments as the power of the President to appoint service chiefs under Section 218(2) of the Constitution is on the ground that the appointments were qualified by Section 218(4)(b) thereof which provides that the National Assembly shall have power to make laws for the regulation of “the appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of the members of the armed forces of the Federation.”

