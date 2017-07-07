Pages Navigation Menu

Senate probes NPA’s JV, $3bn spending on dredging contracts

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

SENATE on Wednesday began a probe into the $3bn allegedly spent by the Nigerian Ports Authority on the dredging of Lagos, Bonny and Calabar water channels. The lawmakers mandated the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to investigate the “dredging activities, books and records” of the NPA and the three contracted companies, in each of which […]

