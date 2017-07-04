Pages Navigation Menu

Senate suspends confirmation of D.G, National Lottery Regulatory Commission over Osinbajo’s comment

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The request for confirmation of Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila hit the rocks on Tuesday following the Senate’s rejection of Acting President’s letter to that effect on Tuesday. The development followed a motion brought by Senator Sani Yerima of Zamfara West Senatorial district, saying that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo made […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

