Senate suspends confirmation of Executive nominations

There seemed to be renewed face-off between the Legislature and the Executive, as the Senate on Tuesday suspended confirmation of all Executive nominations until the Executive complies with issues of confirmation in line with the nation’s laws.

This comes as it threatened to take appropropriate actions against Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for failing to comply with confirmation of appointments in line with extant laws.

It also urged Osinbajo to retract his statement that the upper legislative chamber lacks powers to confirm certain nominees.

The resolution followed a Point of Order raised by Ahmed Sani (APC, Zamfara) at Tuesday plenary.

Details later….

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

