Senate swears in new Taraba North senator, Lau

The Senate on Wednesday swore in Isah Lau as a lawmaker representing Taraba North Senatorial District. The swearing in ceremony was conducted shortly before the day’s plenary began. The Supreme Court had on Friday sacked Umar Danladi from the senatorial seat and ordered the Senate President to swear in Lau as his replacement. The apex […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

