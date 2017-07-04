Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate threatens impeachment of Buhari over disobedience to lawmakers

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Imo East Senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Samuel Anyanwu has threatened that the Senate will impeach President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive for disobeying the lawmakers. He gave this threat in his contribution to debates Tuesday over a letter sent to the Senate by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo requesting for […]

Senate threatens impeachment of Buhari over disobedience to lawmakers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.