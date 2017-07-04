Senate threatens impeachment of Buhari over disobedience to lawmakers

Senator representing Imo East Senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Samuel Anyanwu has threatened that the Senate will impeach President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive for disobeying the lawmakers. He gave this threat in his contribution to debates Tuesday over a letter sent to the Senate by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo requesting for […]

Senate threatens impeachment of Buhari over disobedience to lawmakers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

