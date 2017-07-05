Pages Navigation Menu

Senate investigates alleged $3bn fraud in NPA – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


Senate investigates alleged $3bn fraud in NPA
The Senate has mandated its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate N3 billion fraud allegations against the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The allegations were raised on Wednesday in a Point of Order moved by Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta State).
