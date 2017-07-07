Senate to reshuffle committees

BARRING ANY unforeseen circumstances, all the standing committees of the Senate will be reshuffled in August this year to accommodate more lawmakers for chairmanship positions and membership of committees considered to be juicy. Senate President Bukola Saraki, who dropped the hint yesterday while responding to an observation made by his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, during plenary, […]

