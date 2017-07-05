Senate warns Osinbajo, Threatens impeachment

Suspends confirmation of presidential nominees Says retention of Magu vexatious SENATE yesterday threatened the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with impeachment if he continued to refuse to adhere strictly to legislative decisions, the parliament in particular and the 1999 Constitution as amended in general. It also resolved during plenary to suspend confirmation of nominees from […]

