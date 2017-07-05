Senate warns Osinbajo, Threatens impeachment
Suspends confirmation of presidential nominees Says retention of Magu vexatious SENATE yesterday threatened the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with impeachment if he continued to refuse to adhere strictly to legislative decisions, the parliament in particular and the 1999 Constitution as amended in general. It also resolved during plenary to suspend confirmation of nominees from […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!