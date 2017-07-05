Senate’s attack on Osinbajo, political posturing-Presidency

…says it’ll be resolved by political actors

…as Oyegun meets some ministers in Abuja

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Presidency fired back at the Senate Wednesday night, describing its unwarranted verbal attack on acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, as mere political posturing.

A top Presidency official, who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, questioned what offense the acting president had committed to warrant being vilified by the Senate.

The top official noted with dismay that the uncooperative posturing, which the national legislature has adopted to denigrate the Presidency in recent weeks, wondering whose interest the lawmakers were serving with their belligerent disposition.

The official however expressed optimism that the bone of contention between the two tiers of government would be resolved by those he called ‘political actors’ who clearly understand the issues at stake but did not name the actors.

As the feud involving Osinbajo and the Senate was deepening, the House of Representatives on the other hand, took issues up with Works, Power and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, for daring to question them for tampering with capital votes of his ministry.

The lawmakers on resumption from vacation on Tuesday spit fire with Fashola DNA raised a committee to probe his utterances against them, threatening to deal with him.

It will be recalled that the Senate on Tuesday rejected a letter from Osinbajo asking them to clear for appointment the nomination of the Director General of the National Lottery Commission on the grounds that the acting president had said that the Senate does not have the right to screen presidential nominees.

In addition, the lawmakers also slammed the acting president for not removing the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, from office after they had twice rejected his nomination for confirmation as substantive chairman of the anti-crime agency.

The senators said they would neither consider any nominee of the presidency nor honour any invitation from the EFCC until Magu was removed.

But it was not clear last night whether the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which has majority of the senators would step into the feud between the presidency and the NASS.

But it was learnt that some key ministers in the Buhari administration met yesterday with the National Chairman of the APC to brief him on their operations and fashion ways to move the country forward.

One of the key ministers in the government confirmed to Vanguard that they met with the chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, to brief him on ways to move the country forward but did not give further details of the meeting.

The post Senate’s attack on Osinbajo, political posturing-Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

