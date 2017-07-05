Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator advises Fashola to resign as Cabinet Minister

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly, Danjuma Goje has advised the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to “do the needful, if the work is too much for him.” Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Goje said, the National Assembly would not be intimidated by Fashola’s “blackmail […]

Senator advises Fashola to resign as Cabinet Minister

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.