Senator Akpabio Urges Igbos To Shelf Secession Plan

By Bernard Tolani Dada

The immediate past Governor and Senate Minority Leader, Chief Godswill Akpabio on Thursday happed on the indivisibility of the country as one nation and urged the people of the south East to join hands with others in order to bring lasting solution to mirage of problems facing it.

Senator Akpabio who stated this in his address at Ikot Ekpene stadium venue of his constituency empowerment briefing said those agitating for a separate state of Biafra should rather pray for the country instead of planning to break away.

He said that the unity and peace that has characterized the political atmosphere in the country might be fractured or imperfect but it not enough reason for some part to nurse the idea of secession.

”Yes we may be confronted with series of challenges which in my opinion are not insurmountable so we should all join hands in prayers for the country he stated.

Senator Akpabio expressed satisfaction at Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment to ensuring better welfare for the citizenry, through practicable economic programmes, reform.

The Senate Minority Leader said he has executed over 38 life-touching projects across the district including school blocks, markets, roads, erosion control, solar water, health centers and town halls, as part of his 2016 projects.

He listed empowerment items distributed to constituents to include tractors; 65 block molding machines and accessories;40 industrial sewing machines; 55 truck tricycles, 674 units of 4.5 KVA generating sets, industrial grinding machines, 100 computer sets and accessories,10 buses as well as 20 cars.

Appreciating Senator Akpabio’s gesture of always putting the people first, representative of Senate President Bukola Saraki Philip Aduda, Senator Dino Melaye and Olushola Olujimi who spoke on behalf of other senators in attendance eulogized the uncommon representation of the Minority leader at the Red chambers, saying he has raised the bar of legislative accountability.

On his part, the stated Governor Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel expressed confidence in Senator Akpabio’s leadership noting that his continued support for his administration and effort at giving the state a voice in the National Assembly has not gone unnoticed.

