Senator Hope Uzodimma’s twin daughters hold grand double wedding in Abuja (photos)

In a wedding ceremony officiated by Arch Bishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, with other clergies in attendance at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday, July 1st, Senator Hope Uzodimma’s twin daughters, Sandra Nkechi Uzodimma and Sopia Nkem Uzodimma, said ‘I Do’ to Adeola Adewoye and David Onyekachukwu respectively. The grand double wedding had the […]

