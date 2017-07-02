Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Hope Uzodimma’s twin daughters hold grand double wedding in Abuja (photos)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a wedding ceremony officiated by Arch Bishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, with other clergies in attendance at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday, July 1st, Senator Hope Uzodimma’s twin daughters, Sandra Nkechi Uzodimma and Sopia Nkem Uzodimma, said ‘I Do’ to Adeola Adewoye and David Onyekachukwu respectively. The grand double wedding had the […]

The post Senator Hope Uzodimma’s twin daughters hold grand double wedding in Abuja (photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.