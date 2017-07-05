Senators call for Senate President, Saraki be made President ( Find out why )

There was a bit of uproar on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday when a point of order was raised, that the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki be made the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Some senators loyal to Saraki moved a motion calling him the acting president following the absence …

The post Senators call for Senate President, Saraki be made President ( Find out why ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

