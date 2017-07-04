Seninde warns Head Teachers over registration

Kampala, Uganda| GODFREY SSALI | The state minister for primary education Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde has warned head teachers and officials handling the mass enrolment of pupils and students to stop charging money to conduct the exercise.

The ministry launched the registration exercise with a view of eliminating ghost pupils and has targeted to register over 10 million pupils by end of August this year

Seninde who is also the national coordinator of the exercise Rosemary Seninde ssid that some head teachers are blocking pupils and students who have not fully paid schools fees from the exercise while others are demanding for money.

She also said that some schools which are not officially registered by the ministry of education are scared of this exercise thinking they will be closed

Seninde who was updating the media about the national exercise of registration of learners at the Uganda Media Centre noted that this exercise is free and should not be mixed up with other programs.

“We have had cases where head teachers have been sending away pupils from schools to get school fees before they can be registered. This is a different government exercise that must be undertaken by all pupils”, said Seninde.

In order to register pupils and students, parents are required to use the National Identification Cards. This has left some stranded because they do not have them.

Seninde clarified that it’s the duty of such parents to get registered at their district headquarters in order to acquire the National Identification numbers they can use.

“For unregistered parents, there is an ongoing continuous registration exercise by NIRA for all Ugandans to get national identification numbers. This opportunity must be utilized because there won’t be grace period”, said Seninde.

Seninde explained that districts which have not received equipment and documentation for the enrollment of pupils and students will do so before end of this week.

She said that districts of Luwero, Jinja, Mbale and Masaka have not received the equipment and documents which has caused concerns and panic

Seninde also assured the nation that the logistical challenges are being addressed.

