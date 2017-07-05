Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senyo Hosi sues Kennedy Agyapong for ¢8m – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Senyo Hosi sues Kennedy Agyapong for ¢8m
Myjoyonline.com
The CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has brought an ¢8m defamation suit against outspoken MP, Kennedy Agyapong. In a suit filed Tuesday, 04 July 2017, Mr Hosi is asking the court to award 5million cedis compensation against the …
Senyo Hosi sues Ken Agyapong for GH¢8 millionGraphic Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.