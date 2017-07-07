Separation: Ireti drops wedding ring

HOPES of reviving the strained union between ‘Wedding Party’ actress, Ireti, and her actor/MC husband, Patrick Doyle, has dimmed further as the former has dropped her wedding band. Gist has it that the actress was spotted on the red carpet at the EbonyLife@4 celebration which also launched the TV series of ‘Fifty’ a movie she […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

