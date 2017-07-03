Pages Navigation Menu

Seplat Petroleum: Gunmen kidnap another staff’s wife in Sapele

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Less than three weeks after armed men abducted wife of a staff of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd., spouse of another staff of the company, Chief Anthony Owumi, was has been kidnapped at their residence, near Amukpe market, Sapele. Seplat is a Delta State-based oil firm. Mrs Sussan Owumi was kidnapped by a five-man gang […]

