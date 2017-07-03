Seplat’s staff’s wife kidnapped

lHusband escaped kidnappers by wearing boxers, T-shirt

By Godwin Oghre

Sapele—Barely three weeks after kidnappers abducted the wife of a staff of Sepele, Delta State-based oil firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd., they have kidnapped the wife of another staff of the company, Chief Anthony Owumi, at their residence near Amukpe market, Sapele.

According to an eyewitness, Mrs Sussan Owumi was kidnapped at 6a.m. yesterday by the gate of their home on her way to morning church service at the Living Faith Church aka, Winners Chapel, located at Crudas Road, Sapele, by a five-man gang.

The source said the kidnappers shot several times into the air to scare people away before zooming off with the victim’s black Mercedes 4matic car.

The kidnappers, however, released the victim’s son and one of her male tenants and his two kids, who were with the victim, before zooming off with her.

At press time, the kidnappers have not established any contact with the victim’s family.

The victim’s husband, Chief Anthony Owumi, was said to have travelled the previous day to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on official duty.

He was also said to have narrowly escaped from kidnappers along the Sapele/Warri dual carriageway penultimate week, while returning from a social engagement in Warri.

In that incident, his car was said to have developed fault mid-way to Sapele and, knowing he was at a bad spot, he quickly alighted and removed his clothes and chieftain regalia, leaving only his boxers and T-shirt.

Few minutes later, some kidnappers, said to be on the prow along the road, accosted him and as they took him for a mere driver, they left him, asking him to leave the spot immediately.

The post Seplat’s staff’s wife kidnapped appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

