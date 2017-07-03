China Accuses US Warship of ‘Provocation’ in South China Sea – NBCNews.com
NBCNews.com
China Accuses US Warship of 'Provocation' in South China Sea
NBCNews.com
China accused the United States of a "serious military provocation" late Sunday after an American warship sailed close to a disputed island in the South China Sea. The USS Stethem, a guided-missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Triton …
US playing political games with latest South China Sea patrol, Chinese media says
Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
Xi raises 'negative factors' in call with Trump
