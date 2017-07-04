“Settled”! Falz and 9ice have Dinner together | Watch

Jeje singer Falz shared a video on Instagram of himself and 9ice paling up at a restaurant, debunking speculations that the two musicians were beefing each other. Falz had condemned artists glorifying fraudsters in their music and seemingly took a swipe at 9ice’s songsong “Living Things”. 9ice, who had in an interview said his song wasn’t promoting […]

The post "Settled"! Falz and 9ice have Dinner together | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

