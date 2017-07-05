Seun Egbegbe Pictured With His Daughter For The First Time

Embattled movie producer, Seun Egbegbe is pictured with his daughter for the first time since she was born. His babymama whom he may already be married to shared the photos on her Instagram page saying they miss him and prayed for Allah to bless their union. Read what she wrote below. Source: Instagram

The post Seun Egbegbe Pictured With His Daughter For The First Time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

