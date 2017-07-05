Pages Navigation Menu

Seun Egbegbe Pictured With His Daughter For The First Time

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

Embattled movie producer, Seun Egbegbe is pictured with his daughter for the first time since she was born. His babymama whom he may already be married to shared the photos on her Instagram page saying they miss him and prayed for Allah to bless their union. Read what she wrote below.   Source: Instagram

