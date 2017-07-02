Seven people confirmed dead in three car bomb blast

Seven persons have been confirmed dead by the Police in three car bombs exploded in Damascus on Sunday, the biggest of such attack in the Syrian capital since a series of suicide attacks in March, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA reported. One of the suicide bombers blew himself up in Tahrir square in …

The post Seven people confirmed dead in three car bomb blast appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

