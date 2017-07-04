Severe drought displaces 761,000 in Somalia, UN says

An estimated number of people who have been displaced by the severe drought ravaging several parts of Somalia has risen to more than 761,000 since November 2016, the UN said on Tuesday. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest report that more than 22,000 displacements were recorded between…

The post Severe drought displaces 761,000 in Somalia, UN says appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

