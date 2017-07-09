Pages Navigation Menu

Sex scandal: APC youths vow to resist attempt to harass Senator Bukar Ibrahim

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Renaissance Group has vowed to resist any attempt to further harass, blackmail, extort, and intimidate Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim over an alleged threesome sex scandal that involved him. The group made this known in a statement signed by the group’s leader, Collins Edwin, on Saturday. The APC youths, while […]

