”Shame On Beggars” – See What A Physically Challenged Man With One Leg Is Doing (Photos)

What’s really your excuse for not working hard? A physically challenged man with one leg decided to take the bull by the horns by fending for himself the way he knows best despite his condition. The man who works as a labourer was spotted working on a road site in Kaduna state.

Engr Muhammad Malasheriff who shared the photos, wrote;

If I am ever ungrateful forgive me Oh Lord, this man you see is a labourer currently working on my site in Kaduna, despite having 1 leg he chose to work hard rather than begging, Shame on most of these beggars.

The post ”Shame On Beggars” – See What A Physically Challenged Man With One Leg Is Doing (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

