Shehu Sani did not attend EFCC launching – Kaduna govt

The Kaduna State Government has said Senator Shehu Sani did not come to the Thursday launching of the Kaduna State Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC hence could not have walked out.

Reports have it that Sani angrily walked out of the event after sighting the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai at the launching.

But reacting in a statement the Kaduna state government said it invited the EFCC to set up shop in Kaduna and that the state government provided the office space that was commissioned today saying that Shehu Sani tried to make the story about himself.

And that he did not come to the event, and so could not have walked out, asking how come it will at the gate of the event that he suddenly realized that Malam El-Rufai who invited EFCC to Kaduna and provided them an office would be at the commissioning event of the same office? Why didn’t he send a letter to the EFCC earlier declining the invitation to attend the event?

The statement read thus

The Kaduna State Government invited the EFCC to set up shop in Kaduna. The state government provided the office space, and it was commissioned today. Since coming to Kaduna, the EFCC has helped the Kaduna State Government recover N450m from contractors and former public officers.

But Shehu Sani tried to make the story about himself. He said he is protesting Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s presence at the commissioning of the EFCC office.

But he did not come to the event, and so could not have walked out. He merely sent a text message to an EFCC official saying that he was at the gate but was turning back because someone does not deserve to be there. He was at Asaa Pyramid Hotel, instead.

How come that it will be at the gate of the event that he suddenly realized that Malam El-Rufai who invited EFCC to Kaduna and provided them an office would be at the commissioning event of the same office? Why didn’t he send a letter to the EFCC earlier declining the invitation to attend the event?

He played a joke on some journalists whom he knew would fall for his sense of drama rather than verify things. Recall that Shehu Sani did not support the confirmation of Magu.

The post Shehu Sani did not attend EFCC launching – Kaduna govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

