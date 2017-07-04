She’s harassing me because I dumped her

DearBunmi,

I met this girl at a party and she was all over me. She gladly came to the flat with me and we had sex all night.

The following day, she took my phone number and promised to call. But I really didn’t fancy more romps with her. In the daylight, she looked a bit like a hustler, so I didn’t pick her call when she phoned.

Now she sends me nasty texts and has used public phone booths to make threatening phone calls, saying she’ll make me regret the day I met her. How do I handle this?

Kingsley, bye-mail.

Dear Kingsley,

She’s right isn’t she? You’re regretting the day you met her already! Not to worry though, the woman making this threat is the one with the problem, not you.

People who are bullied can feel guilt and shame but that’s just part of the bully’s

tactics and you need to ignore her. Change your phone number if this will help get her off your back. If she still gets through to you, tell her firmly she should move on with her life – just as you’ve done. Next time a free lay rears its head, think

twice. Like the saying goes, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is!

The post She’s harassing me because I dumped her appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

