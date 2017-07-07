Shettima finally speaks on alleged hate audio with Amosun against Ndigbo, Jonathan

Governor of Borno State and Chairman, Northern Governors forum, Kashim Shettima has, in this video interview with TVC, spoken on the alleged hate audio conversation between him and the Ogun state Governor, Ibukunle Amosun against Ndigbo and Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Talking about Jonathan, Governor Shettima said the former president is a good man but that, Jonathan is also an honest simpleton.

He also talked about his relationship with Ndigbo, Boko Haram and the Chibok Girls.

Also, listen to the audio clip after the video clip.

Watch and type your comments below let us see.



Also listen to audio: Plot on Igbos: Shettima, Amosun deny leaked audio

