South-East governors, Ohaneze kick against Biafra, ask government to restructure Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
South-East governors, Ohaneze kick against Biafra, ask government to restructure Nigeria
South East leaders came together on Saturday, July 1 to announced their support for Nigeria to remain as one while calling for the country to be restructured. The leaders met at Nike Lake Resort Enugu on Saturday night to deliberate on the agitation …
