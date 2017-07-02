Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Shifting cultivation’ in Nigerian politics

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

If you are a newcomer to Nigerian politics, you should be forgiven for thinking Igbo are sworn enemies of northerners (and I mean the “core north” by that, and hereinafter). Since the 2015 presidential electioneering, there has been no love lost between the two big power blocs and erstwhile political allies. Agitations for Biafra, which…

The post ‘Shifting cultivation’ in Nigerian politics appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.