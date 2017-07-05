Pages Navigation Menu

Shocker! Turkish Man Decorates His Office With Biafran Flag, Says He Is S.A To President Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu (Photos/Video)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

What is happening?Is IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu taking Nigerians unaware?Pictured is a Turkish man H.E.Mr.Abdulkadir Erkahraman who decorated his office with Biafran flag and says he is  S.A. to President of Biafra H.E.Mr.Nnamdi Kanu.

