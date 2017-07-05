Shocker! Turkish Man Decorates His Office With Biafran Flag, Says He Is S.A To President Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu (Photos/Video)

What is happening?Is IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu taking Nigerians unaware?Pictured is a Turkish man H.E.Mr.Abdulkadir Erkahraman who decorated his office with Biafran flag and says he is S.A. to President of Biafra H.E.Mr.Nnamdi Kanu. What do you think? Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Shocker! Turkish Man Decorates His Office With Biafran Flag, Says He Is S.A To President Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

