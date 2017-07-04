Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking !!! 3 persons die during a church deliverance Service

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Delta State Police Command, have confirmed that three church members  died during a deliverance service at a Church located in the outskirt of Warri. This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident on Tuesday. He said that one of the deceased drowned, while …

The post Shocking !!! 3 persons die during a church deliverance Service appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.