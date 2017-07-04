Shocking !!! 3 persons die during a church deliverance Service

The Delta State Police Command, have confirmed that three church members died during a deliverance service at a Church located in the outskirt of Warri. This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident on Tuesday. He said that one of the deceased drowned, while …

The post Shocking !!! 3 persons die during a church deliverance Service appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

