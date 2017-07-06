Shocking! 5 Children Dies After Eating ”Cucumber” In Their Mother’s Absence In Cross River State (Graphic Photos)

Tragedy occurred in a Cross River community after five children gave up the ghost after eating Cucumber in their mother’s absence. Their great grandmother also died on hearing the sad news. Read the full details as shared by Paul Baji on Facebook..

Sadness has taken over the land of Amana, and indeed the entire Becheve ward in Obanliku have of Cross River State of Nigeria, as 5 grand children of one Mrs Dorthy Agbor from old ikwette village a.k.a Bottom hill residing in Amana have died after eating cocumber.

Sources reveal that the children ate the fruit in absence of their grand mother, but under the supervision of their grade grandmother as their grandma had attended the burial of one Mr. Emma Kechie.

On her return the next morning, she discovered that 5 of her grand children were unconscious, she then raised alarm for help. This attracted the attention of friends, neighbors, and colleagues who came to her assistance by rushing the victims to nearby clinics. Few minutes after one female child gave up the ghost.

Two hours later, 2 boys followed. As if that was not enough, 4 hours later another female child died. As I speak with you now one of the victims who was undergoing treatment in the hospital has just died. On hearing the death of these children, their grade grandmother under whose supervision the children ate the fruit collapsed and died few minutes after, bringing the total number of corpse to 6 from the same house. WHAT A TRAGEDY?. At the moment 4 of the corpse have been taken to old ikwette for burial. This is because the host community ( AMANA ) has objected to the idea of buring them in their land, as it is tragedy. They also say is to avoid future occurance as this kind of thing has never happened in their land before.