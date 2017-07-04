Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking!!! Gunmen rob Policemen in Delta State

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected Gunmen have reportedly robbed unarmed operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the ‘A’ Division Ughelli, Delta State, while a civilian alleged to be a rival cult member was reportedly stabbed to death. Both incidents, our correspondent gathered, occurred last Sunday along Ojokor Street and Isoko Road, Ughelli, where renewed activities of cultists …

