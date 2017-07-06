Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking!!! Man remanded in prison for defiling 12 year-old daughter

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man identified as Kenneth Okonkwo was on Wednesday accused by his estranged girlfriend of sexually abusing their 12-year-old daughter who had gone to spend the Easter holiday with him. The girl’s mother, Ajoke Afolabi, a hairdresser, told a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja that the defendant was her boyfriend who got her impregnated, …

The post Shocking!!! Man remanded in prison for defiling 12 year-old daughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.