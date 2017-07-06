Pages Navigation Menu

Shocking !!! Man strangles wife and impregnates housemaid

A 40 year-old man identified as Victor Dashit,  has been arrested by the Plateau State Police Command on Thursday for  allegedly strangling  his eight months pregnant wife, Irene. According to the court spokesman,Terna Tyopev “Victor is in our custody and investigation is ongoing. We shall soon take him to court.” He said that Dashit, a staff …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

