Shocking !!! Police arrests Nigeria gospel artiste for stealing ( Read full story )

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old suspect identified as Nurudeen Ogundairo, who claims to be  gospel artiste, for armed robbery. The suspect who was paraded at the Eleweran police headquarters in Abeokuta, confessed that he took to a life of crime just to make money to finance the production of his gospel …

