SHOCKING!!! Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Lesbian Affairs With Abuja Based Fashion Designer, Reason Her Marriage Crashes (Photos)

According information revealed on instagram page @churchill_exwives_association with reference to interview granted by Tonto Dikeh, shows she been having lesbian affairs with her partner one Yutee, a well known bisexual in Abuja metropolis and beyond. The video further revealed that she packed out from the ex- husband house with nothing and all she had was …

The post SHOCKING!!! Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Lesbian Affairs With Abuja Based Fashion Designer, Reason Her Marriage Crashes (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

